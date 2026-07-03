Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and digital consumer credit marketplace Paisabazaar, are in focus as shares worth an estimated Rs 1,908.80 crore are likely to change hands in block deals on Friday. According to sources, up to 1.19 crore shares, representing 2.6 per cent of the company's outstanding equity, could trade at a floor price of Rs 1,604 apiece, a 4.6 per cent discount to Thursday's NSE closing price of Rs 1,682.10.

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Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd is said to be the seller, while Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited is the sole placement agent. The seller will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period on its residual stake.

Data available with BSE suggests Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd held 2,99,41,996 shares or 6.47 per cent stake in PB Fintech as of March 31, 2026, under the foreign direct investment category. PB Fintech has seen several block deals in the past one year, including by co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal. Tencent Cloud Europe BV was also involved in May 8 and March 6 block deals in PB Fintech this year.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, PB Fintech reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 261 crore, marking a 54 per cent growth compared with Rs 170 crore in the corresponding period last year led by the strong performance of new health and life insurance policies.

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Consolidated revenue in Q4 climbed 36.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, backed by healthy demand across insurance products and sustained growth in financial services offerings.

The company also delivered strong operational performance during the quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) nearly doubled to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore a year ago, while operating margins improved to 10.6 per cent from 7.4 per cent, reflecting better efficiency and scale advantages.

