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PB Fintech shares fall below listing price; stock down 12% from day's high

PB Fintech shares fall below listing price; stock down 12% from day's high

POLICYBZR1,155.60(4.27%)

Nomura India said PB Fintech management’s concall on Thursday focused on the need to bring about changes in its business model.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 1:39 PM IST
PB Fintech shares fall below listing price; stock down 12% from day's highThe PB Fintech management sees a likely reduction in health business NPV by 60-70 per cent. In life insurance, the management expects NPV to remain at similar levels.

PB Fintech Ltd shares hit a low of Rs 1,115.10 apiece on Friday, below its listing price of Rs 1,150 apiece. The scrip, which was listed on November 15, 2021, fell 11.64 per cent from its day's high of Rs 1,262 apiece. This came after a 32 per cent decline in the previous session following IRDAI's proposal to cap commissions.

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Under the proposed framework, the PB Fintech management sees a likely reduction in health business Net Present Value (NPV) by 60-70 per cent. In life insurance, the management expects NPV to remain at similar levels.

"It is also evaluating various coping measures, including: 1) manufacturing of insurance products; 2) reinsurance broking; 3) new products including credit attachment and non-insurance products; and 4) monetization of existing
services like offerings on risk assessment for insurers, claims support and servicing for policyholders, and its garage and hospital networks," Morgan Stanley said.

Haitong International slashed its target to Rs 1,560 from Rs 2,080. Jefferies suggested 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,540 from Rs 2,050 earlier.

The stock had jumped 4.3 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,262 apiece earlier in the day.

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Foreign brokerage Nomura India said PB Fintech management’s concall on Thursday focused on the need to bring about changes in its business model. The management, it said, indicated that it will be evolving from the “growth at any cost” mindset to a “rationalised growth” mindset, given the changes to the distribution structure by the regulator.

"Though it has indicated no mass layoffs or radical reactions, the company plans to trim marketing expenses and slow down hiring," Nomura said as it suggested 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

Haitong International slashed its target to Rs 1,560 from Rs 2,080. Jefferies suggested 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,540 from Rs 2,050 earlier. On Tuesday, PB Fintech shares rose 4.3 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,262 apiece.

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"We have kept earnings unchanged, but cut Policybazaar's valuation multiple by 30 per cent to 18 times FY30 Ebitda due to uncertainty w.r.t. take rates. Price targets falls to Rs 1,540," Jefferies said.

BofA Securities also suggested 'Neutral' and a target of Rs 1,410. Distribution is likely unattractive for larger agents, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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