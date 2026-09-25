Pearl Global shares rise 6% on receiving 'Buy' rating post analyst meet; target price

Pearl Global Industries Ltd shares rose 6% in Friday's trade as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price, citing capacity expansion, product diversification, backward integration and improving margins. The brokerage expects the company's revenue, Ebitda and PAT to grow at CAGRs of 17%, 32% and 38%, respectively, over FY26-28.
MOFSL said Pearl Global's analyst meet reinforced a structurally stronger mid-to-high teens growth framework, with management targeting 16-18% revenue growth over FY26-30 and around 15% volume growth. Ebitda margins are targeted to expand to 12-14%, supported by operating leverage and a higher contribution from knit products.