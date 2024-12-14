PC Jeweller, Linc, Sky Gold and Sacheta Metals among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close eye on companies such as PC Jeweller, Linc, Sky Gold, Sacheta Metals in the upcoming week. More than 10 companies will have their shares trade ex-dividend, with actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues and stock splits scheduled for the next five days. Many of these companies will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine which shareholders are eligible for dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend trading stocks

PC Jeweller: The company has announced a stock split, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this action are set for December 16, 2024.

Sky Gold: The board has approved a bonus share issuance in a 9:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive 9 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is Monday, December 16, 2024.

Shish Industries: The company has declared a stock split, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this announcement are December 17, 2024.

Rajeshwari Cans: The company has announced a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for eligibility is set for Thursday, December 19, 2024. It is important to note that the company is under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure - Stage 1 on the BSE.

Bharat Seats: The company has declared a bonus issue of 1 bonus share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders as of the record date. The stock will trade ex-date on December 20, 2024.

Linc: The company will be in the spotlight for two separate corporate actions. First, the company has announced a stock split, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 2 equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up. Additionally, a bonus issue has been approved in the 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5. Both the record date and ex-date for these actions are set for December 20, 2024.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. If you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend or bonus. The ex-date is determined by the company.