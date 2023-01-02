Penny stocks: Toyam Sports, Filatex Fashions, 5 other stocks that turned multibaggers in 2022

Seven stocks with a sub-Rs 10 price tag in 2021 turned multibagger in 2022. They were Global Capital Markets, Toyam Sports, Triveni Glass, Greencrest Financial Services, Filatex Fashions, The South Indian Bank and IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company.

These stocks jumped up to 570 per cent in a year that saw smallcap barometer BSE Smallcap index slipping 3 per cent.

Global Capital Markets saw the biggest jump, as the scrip zoomed 567.73 per cent to Rs 31.25 level on Friday over December 2021-end price of Rs 4.68 apiece. This was in addition to 345.71 per cent surge that the stock witnessed in 2021.

Penny stock Toyam Sports climbed from Rs 4.11 apiece on December, 31, 2021 to Rs 16.28 apiece on December 30, 2022, up 296.10 per cent. This scrip had risen 14 per cent in 2021.

From a level of Rs 7.62 to Rs 22.95 level, Triveni Glass climbed 201.18 per cent in the one-year period. This scrip was down 10.03 per cent in 2021.

Penny stocks Greencrest Financial Services, Filatex Fashions, The South Indian Bank and IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company were four other stocks which delivered multibagger returns in 2022. Greencrest Financial Services climbed 173.93 per cent return; Filatex Fashions was up 172.52 per cent for the year; The South Indian Bank jumped 112.42 per cent while IL&FS Engineering climbed 103.52 per cent for 2022. The four stocks had settled 2021 at sub-Rs 10 levels.

Filatex Fashions had jumped 181.96 per cent in 2021. IL&FS Engineering was up 71 per cent in 2021. Greencrest Financial Services still is a penny stock at Rs 1.86 level. Thi stock gained 39 per cent in 2021. Meanwhile, The South Indian Bank Ltd.

