Penny stocks: Toyam Sports, Filatex Fashions, 5 other stocks that turned multibaggers in 2022

Global Capital Markets saw the biggest jump, as the scrip zoomed 567.73 per cent to Rs 31.25 level on Friday over December 2021-end price of Rs 4.68 apiece

Penny stock Toyam Sports climbed from Rs 4.11 apiece on December, 31, 2021 to Rs 16.28 apiece on December 30, 2022, up 296.10 per cent

Seven stocks with a sub-Rs 10 price tag in 2021 turned multibagger in 2022. They were Global Capital Markets, Toyam Sports, Triveni Glass, Greencrest Financial Services, Filatex Fashions, The South Indian Bank and IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company.

Published on: Jan 02, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 02, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
