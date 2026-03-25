PG Electroplast shares jump 9% in early trade; here is why

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) rose sharply in Wednesday's trade, surging 8.88 per cent to hit a high of Rs 546.80. This upmove followed the company's announcement that it has largely addressed the LPG challenges for the time being.

"We hereby would like to inform that, in light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions / instability, PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) has intimated to the stakeholder regarding the constraints being faced by the company in relation to the LPG Gas. The said communication was due to the constraints faced by gas suppliers restricting the supplies due to the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region, thus impacting the production of Room AC in some of the plants in the company," PGEL stated in an exchange filing.

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"PGEL would like to bring to the attention of its stakeholders that company was constantly assessing the situation with respect to the above and was exploring the alternative energy sources for production," it added.

"To ensure continued production/supplies to its customers, PGEL was able to identify and install at its production facilities alternative solution to LPG and post which the current Room AC production is almost normalised and with the current solution company has been able to address the LPG challenges to large extent for the time being," PGEL further stated.

Technically, PGEL's counter is trading above the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below the 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 44.99, indicating the stock is neither in the oversold nor overbought zone.

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The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 121.02/54.61 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 15.22. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.38/9.71, with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.57. According to Trendlyne data, PGEL has a one-year beta of 1.87, indicating relatively high volatility.