Shares of PG Electroplast started the week on a positive note with the stock rising 14% in the afternoon session today. PG Electroplast shares, which plummeted over 32% in the last two weeks, rose 13.64% intra day to Rs 556.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose climbed to Rs 15,083.82 crore. Despite the recent correction, the multibagger stock rose 495% in three years and gained 10,159% in five years. The stock ended 7.98% higher at Rs 528.70 on BSE.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 500 and resistance at Rs 560. A decisive move above the Rs 560 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 580. The expected trading range will be between Rs 580 and Rs 500 for the short-term."

Brokerage Geojit has initiated a BUY call on the stock with a target price of Rs 623, an upside of 27% to the previous close. The company's Q1FY26 revenue grew 14% YoY, in line with estimates, but AC sales faced headwinds due to the monsoon, said the brokerage.

The brokerage expects the long-term outlook to remain intact. It said the current under performance in stock prices is due to a temporary headwind owing to an abrupt end of the RAC season.

"The stock is currently trading at its 3-year average 1-year forward P/E of 42x, and we expect most of the negatives are factored into the price. We therefore revise our rating to BUY with a downwardly revised TP of Rs 623, based on a P/E of 40x on FY27E EPS," said Geojit.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "PG Electroplast stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 490. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 560 could lead to a target of Rs 708 in the near term."

The correction in the consumer electronics stock came after the firm pared its growth guidance for FY26. PG Electroplast sees consolidated sales at Rs 5,700 crore to Rs 5,800 crore, which amounts to a growth of 17% to 19% from financial year 2025.

The multibagger stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

However, during its March quarter earnings, the company guided for a revenue of Rs 6,345 crore, a 30.3% growth from financial year 2025.

PG Electroplast's net profit fell 21.4% to Rs 66.71 crore in Q1 against Rs 84.93 cr on a year-on-year basis. Revenue climbed 13.9% to Rs 1,503.85 crore in Q1 against Rs 1320.68 cr a year ago. EBITDA rose 3.6% to Rs 139.42 crore in Q1 against Rs 134.54 crore on a YoY basis.

EBITDA margin came at 9.3% in the last quarter against 10.2% a year ago. The company said 1QFY26 was a challenging one for PGEL’s summer product portfolio, as early monsoons moderated growth.

PG Electroplast is an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products.