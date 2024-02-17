scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Pharma major Dr Reddy's in race to acquire stake in Novartis' India arm?

Feedback

Pharma major Dr Reddy's in race to acquire stake in Novartis' India arm?

The report comes a day after Novartis AG announced a strategic review of its India arm. The strategic review, the firm, said includes an assessment of the 70.68 per cent shareholding of Novartis AG in the company.

Novartis India has revenue of Rs 378.7 crore in FY24 and market capitalisation of Rs 2,556.61 crore. Novartis India has revenue of Rs 378.7 crore in FY24 and market capitalisation of Rs 2,556.61 crore.

Indian pharma major Dr Reddy's is reportedly in race to acquire Novartis AG's stake in Novartis India. The report comes a day after Novartis AG announced a strategic review of its India arm.

The strategic review, the firm, said includes an assessment of the 70.68 per cent shareholding of Novartis AG in the company.

Novartis India Ltd is separate from Novartis Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis group in India. Dr. Reddy's, according to a CNBC-TV18 report, expressed interest in acquiring a domestic-focused portfolio, potentially offering a controlling premium in the targeted company.

The company employs more than 8,100 associates in India. Novartis India has revenue of Rs 378.7 crore in FY24 and market capitalisation of Rs 2,556.61 crore.

In February 2022, Novartis streamlined its operations by transferring sales and distribution rights of established medicines to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, resulting in approximately 400 job cuts. This exclusive sales and distribution agreement included medicines such as the Voveran range, Calcium range, and Methergine.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd