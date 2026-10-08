Physicswallah, L&T, Tata Consumer shares: 3 Stocks to buy; target price up to Rs 4,400

Physicswallah's growth outlook is supported by multiple business segments, with online education remaining a key driver. The company reiterated its FY27 guidance of 30% year-on-year (YoY) total revenue growth and 100% YoY pre-Ind AS Ebitda growth. Its online business is no longer dependent only on JEE and NEET, with K-12 and state boards emerging as additional growth opportunities. The offline business is expected to move closer to break-even in FY27, while online pre-Ind AS Ebitda margins are expected to remain in the 30-35% range over the next four to five years. The company is also expanding its presence in newer categories and the South India market.

Larsen & Toubro

For Larsen & Toubro, order inflows have ramped up sharply across domestic and international markets. The company had announced around Rs 1.3 lakh crore of order inflows in Q2FY27, with projects worth around Rs 77,500 crore coming from the Middle East. It has a prospect pipeline of Rs 15 lakh crore for 9MFY27 and an order book of Rs 7.8 lakh crore as of June 2026. The company is also seeing stronger domestic ordering from private-sector projects and select government segments.

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Larsen & Toubro is targeting further growth in international ordering, including from Europe, Africa, Canada and North Asia, while Middle East ordering has also strengthened. Domestic opportunities include buildings and factories, semiconductor plants, data centres and thermal power projects. The company expects core EPC revenue to grow at a 14% CAGR over FY26-29.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products, meanwhile, is seeing resilience in its tea business while its growth portfolio is becoming an increasingly important contributor. The company's growth portfolio, comprising businesses such as Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Capital Foods, Organic India and ready-to-drink beverages, increased its contribution to the India business from around 8% in FY21 to around 31% in FY26. The growth business crossed Rs 4,000 crore in FY26, growing 24% YoY, and rose 47% YoY in Q1FY27.