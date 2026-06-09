PNB Housing, NBCC, Nalco, GAIL, Mankind among top-8 F&O stocks ideas for June series

Indian equity markets continue to witness wild moves amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, tightening global liquidity and persistent FII outflows. Amid the no major relief cited in the global macro backdrop, stock markets are signalling an absence of panic despite the bearish price action.

Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. Here's what it said:



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Long Ideas



NBCC India (June Futures) | | Entry at Rs 107 | Target Price: Rs 116 | Stop Loss: Rs 101.50 | Approx margin: Rs 2,84,300

NBCC (India) Ltd has staged a strong recovery from lower levels and the stock is currently trading near the 106 zone after a sharp upward move in recent weeks. The overall price structure has turned bullish with consistent higher lows and strong momentum candles visible on the daily timeframe. Volumes have also expanded meaningfully during the recent rally, indicating renewed participation and buying interest in the PSU infrastructure segment. RSI is approaching the overbought territory near 69, which reflects strong momentum but also suggests that some short term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rise. As long as the stock holds above the Rs 100-102 support region, the bullish structure remains intact. On the upside, a move towards Rs 112-115 appears possible in the near term. Any dip towards support levels may continue attracting fresh buying interest.

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Federal Bank (June Futures) | | Entry at Rs 310 | Target Price: Rs 116 | Stop Loss: Rs 101.50 | Approx margin: Rs 1,35,600

Federal Bank Ltd continues to remain one of the strongest stocks within the power space, supported by a steady uptrend and strong relative strength. The stock has recently broken out above a major resistance zone near Rs 585 and is trading near lifetime highs, indicating strong institutional participation. Volume expansion during the breakout adds credibility to the move, while RSI remains firmly in bullish territory, reflecting healthy momentum. The overall structure remains positive with higher highs and higher lows intact. Any short term consolidation around current levels could provide fresh entry opportunities for investors. As long as the breakout level holds, the stock is likely to witness further upside in the coming weeks. The broader trend remains favourable and supports a buy on dips approach.

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GAIL India (June Futures) | | Entry at Rs 169 | Target Price: Rs 180 | Stop Loss: Rs 163 | Approx margin: Rs 1,01,700

GAIL (India) Ltd is trading near a crucial long term descending trend line resistance around the Rs 168-170 zone. The stock has shown recovery from lower levels and buying interest has improved in recent weeks, but it is still struggling to deliver a decisive breakout above this resistance area. Technically, the chart suggests that the stock is entering an important decision zone where a breakout could trigger fresh momentum. RSI has moved above 58, indicating improving strength, while price action has started stabilizing after previous volatility. If the stock manages to close decisively above Rs 170 with stronger volumes, then the stock may witness a fresh rally towards Rs 178-185 levels. However, failure to sustain above resistance could again lead to consolidation or mild profit booking. Overall structure has improved, but confirmation of breakout is still awaited before aggressive bullish positioning.



Mankind Pharma (June Futures) | | Entry at Rs 2,378 | Target Price: Rs 2,285 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,500 | Approx margin: Rs 98,200

Mankind Pharma Ltd is showing strong bullish momentum after taking support near its 55 day EMA and witnessing a sharp reversal from lower levels. The stock continues to reflect strong relative strength and sustained buying interest. It is trading comfortably above its key moving averages, highlighting a positive trend structure. The latest bullish reversal candle signals renewed buying activity, while the stock is also trading near its weekly highs. A breakout from a consolidation range further strengthens the bullish outlook and suggests accumulation by market participants. As long as the stock holds above its recent breakout zone, the uptrend is likely to continue with potential for further upside.

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Short Ideas



Force Motors (June Futures) | Entry at Rs 17,753 | Target Price: Rs 16,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 18,600 | Approx margin: Rs 1,47,000

Force Motors Ltd has given a breakdown from a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart, signalling a continuation of the prevailing downtrend. The stock is consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, reflecting sustained selling pressure. It is also trading below its 21 day and 55 day EMAs, indicating weak momentum and a bearish market structure. The recent breakdown below the key support zone has triggered fresh selling interest and suggests that sellers remain firmly in control. As long as the stock trades below the breakdown area near Rs 18,600, the negative bias is likely to persist. A sustained move below current levels could push the stock towards the Rs 16,500 mark in the coming sessions.



National Aluminium (June Futures) | Entry at Rs 386 | Target Price: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 406 | Approx margin: Rs 1,95,000

National Aluminium Company Ltd has given a breakdown below its recent consolidation range on the daily chart, signalling a weakening trend. The stock has faced selling pressure from higher levels and has slipped below both its 21 day and 55 day EMAs, indicating loss of short term strength. The recent breakdown has triggered fresh selling interest and turned the near term structure negative. Price action suggests that buyers are becoming cautious while sellers remain active below key resistance levels. As long as the stock trades below Rs 406, the downside bias is likely to remain intact. A sustained move below current levels could drag the stock towards the 360 mark, while Rs 406 remains an important resistance zone.

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Muthoot Finance (June Futures) | Entry at Rs 3,060 | Target Price: Rs 3,215 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,850 | Approx margin: Rs 1,97,600

Muthoot Finance Ltd has given a decisive breakdown on the daily chart after breaching a key horizontal support zone. The stock is forming lower highs and lower lows, highlighting a sustained bearish trend. It is also trading below its major moving averages, reflecting weak momentum and continued selling pressure. A rounding top pattern has developed near recent highs, further strengthening the negative outlook. The latest breakdown indicates that sellers have gained control and the stock could witness further downside in the coming sessions. As long as it trades below the breakdown zone, the trend is likely to stay weak, with the next major downside target seen around 2,850. Resistance is placed near the recent support turned resistance area.



PNB Housing Finance (June Futures) | Entry at Rs 975 | Target Price: Rs 1,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 900 | Approx margin: Rs 1,56,000

PNB Housing Finance Ltd has formed a bearish reversal pattern near its previous swing high on the daily chart, indicating profit booking after a strong rally. The stock initially gave a consolidation breakout and moved higher, but selling pressure emerged near the Rs 1,100 zone. It has now slipped below both the 21 day and 55 day EMA, which signals weakening short term momentum. The recent breakdown suggests that buyers are losing control and the stock may remain under pressure in the coming sessions. As long as it trades below Rs 1,000, the bias remains negative. On the downside, the next major support is seen near Rs 900, while resistance is placed around Rs 1,020-1,030.