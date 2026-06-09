BSE, Wipro, RVNL: Top stocks to trade— Check price targets, stop loss, key levels & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday amid muted global cues. Geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices weighed on the market sentiments. The BSE Sensex cracked 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 73,524.26, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 23,123 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including BSE Ltd, Wipro and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday’s trading session:



Wipro | Caution | Resistance: Rs 196 | Support: Rs 186

Wipro Ltd has breached the major support level of Rs 186 and is currently trading below it. A decisive close below Rs 186 could drag the stock towards Rs 175 in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 196. The price is trading below all major EMAs, indicating a bearish undertone in the counter. Hence, we advise a wait-and-watch approach until further clarity emerges.

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Rail Vikas Nigam | Caution | Resistance: Rs 250 | Support: Rs 225

RVNL has breached the major support level of Rs 249 and is currently trading below it. A further decisive close below Rs 238 could drag the stock towards Rs 225 in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 250. The price is trading below all major EMAs, indicating a bearish undertone in the counter. Hence, we advise a wait-and-watch approach until further clarity emerges.



BSE | Caution | Resistance: Rs 4,135 | Support: Rs 2,600

BSE is in a pullback phase after a strong rally from around Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,400. The stock is presently trading at Rs 3,296. Price action is below the 20 DEMA but above the 50 DEMA, indicating that the ongoing correction may extend towards the 50 DEMA, which is placed near Rs 3,628. Investors may consider accumulating the stock near the 50 DEMA zone. Until then, a wait-and-watch approach is advisable. Key support is placed at Rs 2,600, while resistance is seen at Rs 4,135.