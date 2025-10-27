Business Today
PNB, SBI Canara Bank, Bank of India: Why banking stocks rallied in fag end of trade today 

The BSE bankex zoomed over 422 points to end at 65,512 and Bank Nifty gained 414 points to 58,114. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2025 5:09 PM IST
PNB, SBI Canara Bank, Bank of India: Why banking stocks rallied in fag end of trade today

Banking stocks were the top gainers on Monday after a report said the government was planning to allow direct foreign investment in state-run banks of up to 49%, more than double current limits. BSE bankex spurted 169 points in the final hour of trade amid the news report. Nifty bank too spurted 133 points in the final hour of trade. 

According to a Reuters report, the finance ministry has been discussing the matter with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but the the proposal is yet to be finalised.

Federal Bank (2.88%), Bank of Baroda (2.87%), SBI (2%), IndusInd Bank (2.02%), Axis Bank (0.97%) HDFC Bank (0.82%) and YES Bank (0.40%) shares were among the top gainers on the BSE banking index. 

PNB stock gained 2.48%, Canara Bank shares rose 2.78%, Bank of India (4.48%) and Indian Bank (1.20%) were among the other gainers among state run banks. 

Currently, government allows foreign ownership of up to 74% for private lenders.  The government plans to hike foreign investment cap in state-run banks to 49% from the current 20%, according to the Reuters report. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:09 PM IST
