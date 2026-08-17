Select brokerage firms are turning their focus to a host of stocks showing improving price trends, strong momentum and favourable chart patterns. Using indicators such as support and resistance levels, moving averages, breakouts and trading volumes, analysts have identified stocks that could see further upside. Here are some technical stock picks that investors can watch for potential trading opportunities in the near term.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,460-2,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,160
Glenmark Pharma is showing a constructive bullish setup on the daily chart with prices trading well above the rising long-term moving average and gradually forming higher highs and higher lows after a prolonged consolidation. It has witnessed accumulation near the Rs 2,180–2,200 zone and is attempting to move towards the upper end of the recent trading range, reflecting improving buying interest. Momentum is also supportive with the RSI-based indicator trending higher and currently holding around the 60 zone, indicating positive momentum without being excessively stretched. A sustained close above Rs 2,350, preferably supported by higher volume, could confirm the next leg of the uptrend. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in the Rs 2,290–2,320 range with an expected upside of Rs 2,460–2,480 while maintaining a stop-loss below Rs 2,160. Volume expansion on the breakout would provide additional confirmation, as breakouts accompanied by stronger volume are generally considered more reliable.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities