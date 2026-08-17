Forget rooftop panels: These 'solar bricks' can turn building walls into power generators

Solar Brick is a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system that combines solar technology with the appearance of a brick exterior. Instead of installing conventional solar panels on rooftops, the system integrates photovoltaic cells into building facades, allowing walls to generate electricity while maintaining the overall architectural appearance, according to Navbharat Times.

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Designed for new and old buildings

One of the key features of Solar Brick is its ability to be used on both new construction and existing structures. For older homes and buildings, the system can be installed through re-cladding or over-cladding, effectively converting existing walls into solar-generating surfaces.

According to Mitrex, the technology was recently used in a 59kW project covering around 4,000 square feet. The project transformed an existing building into a power-generating structure while preserving its original design.

Each panel can generate up to 330W

According to the company, each Solar Brick panel can generate up to 330W of electricity. Multiple panels can be combined to increase the overall capacity of the installation.

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For example, installing 10 to 12 panels could create a system with roughly 3.3kW to 4kW of capacity. Depending on sunlight, system size and household consumption, such an installation could help power everyday appliances during daylight hours.

Anti-reflective and low-maintenance coating

Solar Brick also features a patented coating designed to reduce excessive glare from sunlight. The coating works as an anti-reflective surface while helping prevent dust, dirt and other debris from settling easily on the panels, according to Navbharat Times.

This could make the system easier to maintain compared with surfaces that require frequent cleaning.

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Customisable for different designs

Mitrex says Solar Brick can be adapted to different architectural and construction requirements. The system offers customisable facing layers, panel sizes and backing options, giving architects and builders greater flexibility when incorporating solar technology into building exteriors.

Turning buildings into power plants

The concept behind Solar Brick is relatively simple: combine the function of an exterior wall with solar power generation. Instead of using building facades only as protective or decorative surfaces, the technology allows them to contribute to a building's energy needs.