RIL, HCL Tech, DLF among top largecap picks to buy for short-term; check price targets

HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,500-1,570 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,265

HCL Tech is showing early signs of a potential trend reversal, supported by a sharp rebound from a strong longer-term demand zone. On the weekly chart, the stock has taken support at the lower trendline of a parallel channel, aligned with the demand zone, indicating renewed buying interest and improving price stability. Momentum is also turning favourable, with RSI reversing sharply from the oversold zone and moving above the midpoint to 56.51, reflecting improving underlying strength. The recent rebound, coupled with sustained support at the long-term trendline, strengthens the possibility of further recovery and a shift in the broader price structure. Buying can be considered around Rs 1,368, with additional accumulation on dips towards Rs 1,325. It can potentially move towards Rs 1,500–1,570, while Rs 1,265 remains a crucial positional support; a decisive breach below this level would negate the positive setup and signal renewed weakness

Recommended by: Choice Institutional Equities



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Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Reliance Industries is showing signs of a short-term trend reversal after taking support. It has formed a higher-low structure from this support area and has recently bounced back above the short-term moving average cloud, indicating improving buying interest. The recent recovery from the Rs 1,280–1,300 zone suggests that buyers are gradually regaining control. The stock is approaching an immediate supply zone around Rs 1,335–1,350, which needs to be crossed decisively for stronger momentum. A sustained breakout above Rs 1,350 can open the way towards the major resistance at Rs 1,466, while the broader upside hurdle remains near Rs 1,590. On the downside, Rs 1,300–1,315 is the immediate support zone, followed by the stronger Rs 1,250–1,270 demand zone. MACD remains above the zero line with a positive histogram and bullish alignment, indicating that momentum continues to favour the upside. Volume activity has remained relatively subdued during the consolidation phase. We reckon a 'buy' on Reliance in the range of Rs 1,320-1,330 for a potential upside to Rs 1,530, with a stop loss at Rs 1,240.

Recommended by: BP Equities