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Kalyan Jewellers shares: AGM on September 19; dividend record date announced

Kalyan Jewellers shares: AGM on September 19; dividend record date announced

KALYANKJIL608.25(0.84%)

Kalyan Jewellers said shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of September 12 will be eligible for the final dividend and will also be entitled to participate in the AGM.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers shares: AGM on September 19; dividend record date announcedKalyan Jewellers has eight 'Buy' calls, one 'Hold' rating and nil 'Sell' call. The brokerage received 'Buy' rating from MOFSL (target: Rs 800), Jefferies (target: Rs 830), HSBC (Rs 770), ICICI Securities (Rs 680) in August.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares gained in Monday's trade after the jeweller fixed September 12 as the record date for its final dividend for FY26 and announced the date of its 18th Annual General Meeting.

The Kerala-based jeweller, which designs and manufactures gold, diamonds, stones and other precious metal jewellery products, said its AGM will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, in accordance with applicable MCA and SEBI regulations.

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Kalyan Jewellers shares rose 1.33 per cent to Rs 616.35 apiece on BSE, taking their three-month return to 74.48 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers AGM update
Kalyan Jewellers said shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of September 12 will be eligible for the final dividend and will also be entitled to participate in the AGM.

"We wish to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, in compliance with the relevant MCA and SEBI circulars," Kalyan Jewellers said.

Kalyan Jewellers target prices
Kalyan Jewellers has eight 'Buy' calls, one 'Hold' rating and nil 'Sell' call. The brokerage received 'Buy' rating from MOFSL (target: Rs 800), Jefferies (target: Rs 830), HSBC (Rs 770), ICICI Securities (Rs 680) in August. Axis Capital also has Buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 740. Citi sees Kalyan Jewellers at Rs 800 apiece.

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Kalyan Jewellers dividend update
The company's board had recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent on the face value of its equity shares, translating into Rs 2.50 per share. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the AGM and, if approved, will be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the approval.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for the final dividend and for the purpose of the AGM is Saturday, September 12, 2026," Kalyan said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 11:01 AM IST
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