Policybazaar parent PB Fintech in focus on Rs 654-crore block deal by founders today

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are in spotlight today after co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are likely to pare their stake via a block deal slated for today, according to media reports.

The founders are likely to jointly sell nearly 38 lakh shares, representing around 0.8% stake in the company. The transaction is likely to be executed at a floor price of Rs 1,720 per share, which is estimated to be at a discount of about 3.6% to the stock’s prevailing market price. The PB Fintech stock closed at Rs 1783.40 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 82,581 crore.

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The proposed transaction is valued at nearly Rs 654 crore, making it one of the larger secondary market deals in the fintech segment in the recent months. Investors are expected to closely track market reaction to the promoter stake sale, particularly after the sharp rally witnessed in PB Fintech shares over the last three years.The stock nearly tripled with gains of 195% during the period.

Kotak Securities will manage the transaction as the designated banker for the block deal.

The stake sale announcement comes on the back of a strong March quarter performance by PB Fintech.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, PB Fintech reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 261 crore, marking a 54% growth compared with Rs 170 crore in the corresponding period last year led by the strong performance of new health and life insurance policies.

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Consolidated revenue in Q4 climbed 36.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, backed by healthy demand across insurance products and sustained growth in financial services offerings.

The company also delivered strong operational performance during the quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) nearly doubled to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore a year ago, while operating margins improved to 10.6% from 7.4%, reflecting better efficiency and scale advantages.

In FY26, the company’s profit after tax zoomed 115 percent year-on-year to Rs 670 crore. The overall premium grew by 46 percent during the quarter.

PB Fintech’s total insurance premium collection rose 46% year-on-year to Rs 9,217 crore during the quarter, supported by solid traction in the online protection insurance segment.

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Segment-wise, the insurance business recorded a 40% increase in revenue, while the core credit vertical posted 7% growth compared with the year-ago period.