Poonawalla Fincorp shares rally 12% today; Motilal Oswal sees 27% further upside

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp climbed 12 per cent in Monday's trade amid heavy volumes. Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities called the company a ‘valued’ NBFC franchise in the making while initiating coverage on the stock with a target of Rs 350. The target suggests a 42 per cent upside over Friday's closing price or a 27 per cent further upside over Monday's high of Rs 275.75 apiece.
Poonawalla Fincorp has laid down a robust foundation for sustainable profitability through initiatives that will lead to lower operating costs (as a % of AUM), higher business volumes and robust asset quality," it said.
The brokerage said the recent improvement in credit ratings allowed Poonawalla Fincorp to get most bank loans re-priced at lower rates and enabled the company tap diversified sources of borrowings (including debt capital markets) leading to a marked improvement in liability franchise. Poonawalla Fincorp now has one of the lowest cost of borrowings in the NBFC cohort, Motilal Oswal said.
Also Read: F&O expiry, core sector data among key triggers that will drive D-Street this week
Also Read: NMDC shares rise after four sessions as Motilal Oswal revises target price
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today