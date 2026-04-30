Price target upgrades for this multibagger stock but West Asia headwinds remain; Buy or sell?

Multibagger stock: Shares of Skipper, the engineering products major, with 792% returns in five years have received price targets upgrades post Q4 earnings. Skipper shares received a hold call from Axis Direct, which raised its price target to Rs 520 against the earlier Rs 470. Brokerage Systematix too raised its price target on the stock with price target of Rs 570 against the earlier Rs 490. It maintained a buy call on the stock.

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Meanwhile, the multibagger Skipper stock slipped 3.41% to Rs 469.05 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 485.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,318 crore.

Brokerage Systematix said, "We reduce our FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 10%/2% respectively and increase valuation multiple to factor in increased sustainability of domestic T&D capex cycle. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs 570 (earlier Rs 490) based on 19x FY28E EPS (16x earlier)."

The company has low debt on its books with debt to equity ratio of 0.59. It has a high revenue CAGR of 27.2 and profit CAGR of 28.6% in five years .

Skipper stock has climbed 309% in three years and zoomed 42% in a month. Skipper shares have gained 44% from its 52-week low of Rs 300 reached on March 30, 2026.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Skipper stands at 74.8, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory.

Skipper shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Direct has reduced its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 15% YoY in FY27 from 20%, due to the Middle East geopolitical disruption hurting exports.

PAT growth, however, will be 30% in FY27 based on the quality of the current order book. It has maitained FY28 guidance at 20-25%, assuming export markets normalise as domestic sector tailwinds are strong.

"Current EBITDA margins stood at 10.4%, the company targets a gradual expansion toward 11-12% over the medium term, supported by an improving mix of high-quality T&D contracts," said Axis.

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Q4 earnings

In Q4, consolidated sales came at Rs 1,666.58 crore in March 2026, up 29.42% from Rs 1,287.75 crore in March 2025 quarter. Net profit cmae at Rs 78.06 crore in March 2026 quarter rising 62.94% from Rs 47.91 crore in March 2025.

EBITDA rose 32% to Rs 174.95 crore in March 2026 quarter from Rs 132.72 crore in March 2025 quarter. Skipper's earnings per share rose to Rs 6.96 in March 2026 quarter from Rs 4.30 in March 2025.

About Skipper

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.