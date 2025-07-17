Q1 earnings today: Waaree Renewable Technologies clocks record trading volumes

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. gained for the third straight session ahead of the firm's Q1 earnings set to be announced today. The stock gained 5.17% to Rs 1,265.80 in early deals today. This follows gains of 4.9% on Wednesday and a significant 17.5% rise on Tuesday. The recent surge is accompanied by record trading volumes, with 1.53 crore shares traded on Wednesday and 1.1 crore on Tuesday, against a 20-day average of 3.1 lakh shares. This increased activity has attracted notable market interest, drawing curiosity from investors and analysts alike. In the current session, turnover of the stock stood at Rs 131.46 crore with 10.70 lakh shares changing hands on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The exchanges requested Waaree Renewable Technologies to clarify the substantial volume changes, which the company attributed to market-driven factors.

"We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason of significant increase in volume of the shares. The movement in the volumes of the shares are purely market driven and may be a combination of various factors including market conditions," the company stated. Additionally, the management reassured stakeholders there is "no undisclosed price sensitive information or any impending announcement to the exchanges, that could have an impact on volumes."

This statement aims to maintain transparency and trust among investors.

Foreign portfolio investors hold a 1.13% stake in Waaree Renewables, while 3.2 lakh retail shareholders own 19.21% of the company. Despite this, mutual funds have no stake in the firm. The stock's performance over recent sessions highlights market interest, although the company insists that the movements are not due to any internal developments or announcements.

Advertisement

These developments coincide with Waaree Renewable Technologies' preparation to announce its June quarter results today, with analysts and investors closely watching future trends in trading volumes and stock performance. The upcoming results add an extra layer of anticipation to the stock's trajectory.