Rahul Gandhi: Midcap, smallcap, debt MF schemes that INC leader owns, their returns, top holdings

Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress (INC) leader, has Rs 3.18 crore investments in seven mutual fund schemes, including a few small and midcap ones, an affidavit uploaded on Election Commission of India's web portal on Thursday revealed.

HDFC Small Cap regular (growth) was his biggest investment with Rs 1.23 crore market value followed by ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund with market value of Rs 1.02 crore. Data showed the NAV of HDFC Small Cap regular (growth) scheme has jumped 51.85 per cent in the last one year. Sonata Software (5.28 per cent of assets), Firstsource Solutions (4.09 per cent), Bank Of Baroda (3.98 per cent), eClerx Services (3.11 per cent) and Aster DM Healthcare (2.91 per cent) were some of the top holdings of HDFC Small Cap regular fund as of February end.

ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund delivered a 15 per cent return in the last year. ICICI Bank (2.03 per cent), Bharti Airtel (1.36 per cent), Maruti Suzuki India (1.35 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical (1.35 per cent), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (1.21 per cent) are some of the top holdings of the scheme.

Gandhi also has investment in HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund (G), whose market value stands at Rs 79 lakh. Besides, he owns over Rs 19 lakh investments each in HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan, ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund Growth and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (Direct Plan). Besides, he has investments in HDFC Smallcap direct plan (growth) at Rs 17 lakh.

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund delivered 17.21 per cent return in the one year. The HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund saw its NAV rising 60.7 per cent for the period mentioned. Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd are some of the top holdings.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund delivered 42 per cent return in the last one year. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Holdings, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki India and HCL Technologies are top five holdings of this fund. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund Growth also delivered 40.66 per cent return in the last one year. NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India and Reliance Industries Ltd are its top holdings.

Gandhi's investments in 25 stocks (direct investments) and seven mutual fund schemes accounted for 88 per cent of his liquid assets. Gandhi also had immovable assets (property, land) worth Rs 11.15 crore. In total, his total assets stood at Rs 20.40 crore.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research said Rahul Gandhi's asset portfolio demonstrated a strategy of diversification, with a significant portion of his movable assets allocated to mutual funds and stocks.

"His investments span across various sectors and market caps, showcasing a balanced approach to wealth management. While specific details about the performance of his investments are not provided, the inclusion of both established companies and smaller ventures indicates a willingness to leverage opportunities across different segments of the market. Overall, Gandhi's asset portfolio reflects a prudent approach to investment, aiming to optimize returns while managing risks effectively," the analyst said.

Among individual stock bets, Rahul Gandhi has maximum exposure to Pidilite Industries at Rs 42.27 lakh. He owned Rs 35-36 lakh worth shares each of Asian Paints Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd and Nestle India Ltd. Gandhi held Rs 32.58 lakh worth Titan Company shares, Rs 27.02 lakh worth Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares, Rs 24.83 lakh worth ICICI Bank shaes and over Rs 12 lakh worth shares of ITC.

In the midcap and smallcap space, Rahul Gandhi had GMM Pfaudler shares worth Rs 14 lakh, Deepak Nitrite shares worth Rs 11.92 lakh, Tube Investments of India worth Rs 12.10 lakh, Fine Organics worth Rs 8.56 lakh and Info Edge worth Rs 4.45 lakh.