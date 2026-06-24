Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Rajesh Exports shares hit 5% lower circuit limit after 41% rally in 7 sessions; here's why

Rajesh Exports shares hit 5% lower circuit limit after 41% rally in 7 sessions; here's why

Rajesh Exports shares hit the 5 per cent lower circuit limit at Rs 102.85 apiece. This scrip had locked at its upper circuit limit for seven straight sessions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jun 24, 2026 9:59 AM IST
Rajesh Exports shares hit 5% lower circuit limit after 41% rally in 7 sessions; here's whyRajesh Exports: The searches relate to trade receivables worth Rs 3,000 crore that were set off against gold imports, the delivery of which is under suspicion. A

Rajesh Exports Ltd hit its 5 per cent lower circuit limit in Wednesday's trade amid ED searches at nine of its premises in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The stock was locked at its lower circuit limit at Rs 102.85 apiece. This scrip had hit its upper circuit limit for seven straight sessions. 
As per sources, searches relate to trade receivables worth Rs 3,000 crore that were set off against gold imports, the delivery of which is under suspicion. Also, it is alleged that trade receivables and payables were set off against fou-five foreign entities with dubious credentials. Besides, Rajesh Exports allegedly invested more than Rs 1,000 crore in African gold mines but the investment was not reflected in the books of account of any of its subsidiaries.

Advertisement

As per sources, physical stock of gold was found to be 40 per cent lower than that declared in books. Investigation revealed multiple transactions of Rajesh Exports Ltd shares by benamidar. Over $20 million was siphoned out of the country, they suggested.

The stock was in news earlier this month following a SEBI order after the markets regulator suspected mis-reporting of  Rs 15.15 lakh crore revenue, nearly entire revenue over a five-year period. As per SEBI, Rajesh Exports diverted company funds without the required approvals and disclosures. Rajesh Exports shares have lost 52 per cent of their market value in the past six months.

Rajesh Exports suggested that the entire matter was a result of confusion and communication gap, which the company is in the process of addressing with SEBI. 

Advertisement

SEBI has barred Rajesh Exports and its promoter Rajesh Mehta from accessing the securities market until the completion of its investigation. According to Sebi, around 97–99 per cent of Rajesh Exports' consolidated revenue originated from its overseas subsidiaries, particularly Switzerland-based Valcambi SA. However, the company allegedly failed to disclose the financial statements of its subsidiaries in the public domain on a consistent basis, SEBI said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 24, 2026 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today