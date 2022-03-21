Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: This Tata Group stock is on a roll; do you own it?

Of late, the shares of gems and jewellery maker Titan Company, a part of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, have been on a roll. The stock jumped 2.38 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,767.55 on BSE on Monday.



In the past one year, the share price of Titan Company jumped from Rs 1,459.8 to Rs 2,767.55 mark ---- logging around 90 per cent return in this period.



With a market capitalisation of Rs 2,43,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 490 per cent in the last five years and has zoomed over 1,000 per cent in the last ten years.



Recently, SBI Securities said that the stock is trading above its major multiple moving averages and other technical indicators and oscillators are showing positive traction.



"We believe that Titan can take good support at Rs 2,250-2,300 zone and steadily inch up higher towards creating a fresh all-time high," the brokerage had said. It has a target price of Rs 2,868 per share.



Geojit Financial is also bullish on the Tata Group company. "Titan is expected to perform better in the coming quarters with strong operating performance. With a positive outlook, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs 2,810 based on 66x FY24E adjusted earnings per shares," the brokerage added.



As per the shareholding pattern available on BSE, Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 4,52,50,970 shares, or 5.09 per cent stake, in the company at the end of December quarter. On a year-to-date basis, his wealth has surged over Rs 1,100 crore.



In the September quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3.57 crore shares, or 4.02 per cent stake, in the firm. His wife Rekha owned 95.40 lakh shares, or 1.07 per cent stake, in the firm.



Titan Company Limited reported a 135 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 987 crore. Revenue from sale of products and services grew 36 per cent to Rs 9,381 crore, while total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 9,570 crore.

