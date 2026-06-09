Ujjwala LPG subsidy change: Will you get ₹300 off? Check rules, eligibility and more

LPG prices are up. Subsidies are down. And the rules have changed.

If you are a Ujjwala beneficiary, the rules around the ₹300 subsidy have changed as well. The government has cut the number of subsidised cylinders available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from 9 to 4.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The subsidy was dialled down due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has triggered volatility in global LPG markets. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in India went up by ₹29, bringing the price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder to ₹942 in Delhi.

This is the second domestic LPG price hike in 3 months after a ₹60 increase in March, leading to a total rise of ₹89. The ₹300 subsidy is still on the table, but not everyone will get it the same way they used to.

Crores of women across rural India are covered under this scheme. But not all will benefit equally under the new rules. Eligibility matters. Timing matters. Your refill count matters. Do you qualify? Here's the full breakdown.

Advertisement

MUST READ | LPG switch deadline ends on June 30: National PNG portal in pipeline? What we know so far

Changes in annual subsidy benefit

Previously, the Ujjwala beneficiaries used to receive a ₹300 subsidy on 9 refills, i.e., an annual benefit of ₹2,700. Now, they will get the subsidy on only 4 refills, i.e., an annual benefit of ₹1,200.

How much do beneficiaries have to pay for an LPG cylinder?

After the continuation of the subsidy, the beneficiaries will effectively have to pay ₹642 for the first 4 14.2-kg LPG cylinders in Delhi, after which they will have to buy refills at the full market price.

Who gets the PMUY subsidy now?

After the latest government decision, the existing beneficiaries will continue to receive the ₹300 subsidy per 14.2-kg cylinder. The subsidy amount will be credited to the beneficiary's bank account through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Advertisement

Who is eligible for the Ujjwala subsidy?

To be eligible for the Ujjwala LPG subsidy, the applicant must be a woman aged 18 years or above; belong to a poor or eligible household identified by the government; not have an existing LPG connection in the household at the time of application; and have a valid Aadhaar number and bank account for subsidy transfer.

Besides this, the families listed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011 database, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe households, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) beneficiaries, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries, most backward classes (MBCs) identified by states, forest dwellers, tea and ex-tea garden tribes, people living on islands and river islands and other poor households as notified by the Centre and the states.

How to apply for a new connection?

Visit the new official PMUY portal and select the 'Apply for New Ujjwala Connection' tab

Choose any one distributor from Indane Gas, Bharat Gas and HP Gas

You will be redirected to the Indian Oil page.

Register and enter your username and password. The username can be your email ID or mobile number

Complete verification and e-KYC formalities

Who is NOT eligible?

You won't receive the PMUY subsidy if you have a regular domestic LPG connection that was not issued under PMUY. One won't receive a subsidy if one's household is not identified under any eligible beneficiary category.

Advertisement

One will not be able to avail the PMUY subsidy if one's Aadhaar, bank account, or LPG connection details aren't properly linked for DBT transfers. You won't be eligible if you exhaust the quota for 4 subsidised refills for the financial years.

Documents needed for a new PMUY connection

You typically need Aadhaar card, proof of address, bank account details, ration card or other eligibility-related documents depending on category, and a mobile number for communication and verification.