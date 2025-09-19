Ramky Infra shares: Smallcap firm with Rs 4,060 cr m-cap wins Rs 2,085 cr order

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd was in focus on Friday after announcing that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) signed a concessionaire agreement with its subsidiary for a Rs 2,085 crore project. The smallcap firm commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 4,060.18 crore on Thursday.

The contract, awarded to Mallannasagar Water Supply, involves execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II and Phase-III. The project aims to fill the Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water to rejuvenate the Musi River, under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Construction is expected to be completed in two years, followed by manning, operation, and maintenance for 10 years. The total project value stands at Rs 2,085 crore.

The company recently executed a restructuring exit agreement (REA) with its lenders after fully repaying a debt of Rs 3,859.81 crore. The company had earlier entered into a Restructuring Agreement (RA) on June 12, 2015, to reorganise a total debt of Rs 3,859.81 crores, comprising both term loans and working capital facilities. The restructured term loans were fully repaid by June 2019.

Subsequently, on July 11, 2025, Ramky Infrastructure and its lenders formally executed the REA. As a result, all working capital facilities were classified as regular and standard by the lenders.