Raymond Realty shares hit 5% upper circuit level in debut trade

Raymond Realty Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market on Tuesday, hitting its 5 per cent upper price band of Rs 1,055.20 after listing at Rs 1,005. The company is the demerged real estate arm of the Raymond Group, which has reorganised its operations into three key verticals: lifestyle, real estate and engineering.

The demerger became effective on May 1, 2025 and was carried out at a 1:1 ratio — allotting one Raymond Realty share for each Raymond Ltd share held.

Ahead of its listing, Raymond Realty bolstered its leadership bench. Gautam Hari Singhania was named Chairman, and Harmohan Sahni was promoted to Managing Director and CEO.

In a message to shareholders, Singhania unveiled the "Raymond 2.0" vision — a transformation agenda designed to modernise the legacy group and better align it with India’s changing economic landscape. "The listing of Raymond Realty is a key milestone that underlines our aim to unlock shareholder value and build a globally admired Indian company," he said.

On the investment side, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised buying Raymond Realty at current price levels.

Around 70,000 shares were last seen exchanging hands on BSE. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 7.23 crore, giving the company a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,990.24 crore.

Separately, Raymond Ltd shares extended their upward momentum today, rallying 8.83 per cent to touch a high of Rs 771.40. Bathini suggested existing Raymond investors hold their positions, while refraining from fresh entries.