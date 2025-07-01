Raymond shares jump 9% ahead of realty arm's market debut

Raymond Ltd shares extended their upward momentum in Tuesday's session, rallying 8.83 per cent to touch a high of Rs 771.40. The surge comes just before the listing of its demerged real estate business, Raymond Realty, scheduled for July 1.

The demerger, effective from May 1, 2025, was executed at a 1:1 ratio — granting one Raymond Realty share for every Raymond Ltd share held. With this move, the Raymond Group has restructured its operations into three distinct verticals: lifestyle, real estate, and engineering.

In preparation for the listing, Raymond Realty has strengthened its leadership team. Gautam Hari Singhania has been appointed Chairman, while Harmohan Sahni has been elevated to Managing Director and CEO.

Addressing shareholders, Singhania introduced the "Raymond 2.0" vision — a transformation roadmap aimed at modernizing the century-old conglomerate and aligning it with India’s evolving economic landscape. "The listing of Raymond Realty is a major milestone that reflects our focus on unlocking shareholder value and building a globally respected Indian enterprise," he stated.

On the investment front, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, recommended buying Raymond Realty at current levels. However, he suggested existing Raymond Ltd investors hold their positions, while refraining from fresh entries.

Echoing similar sentiment, Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets, advised investors to consider booking profits in Raymond Ltd, citing an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio for new positions.