scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Raymond shares to trade ex-lifestyle biz today; key details

Feedback

Raymond shares to trade ex-lifestyle biz today; key details

Raymond intends to demerge real estate business as well, which could take 15-18 months to complete. After completing the demerger, the Raymond entity would comprise only the Engineering business. 

Raymond demerger: The share exchange ratio for the lifestyle business stands at 4:5 (four shares of Raymond Lifestyle for every five of Raymond shares), and 1:1 for the real estate business. Raymond demerger: The share exchange ratio for the lifestyle business stands at 4:5 (four shares of Raymond Lifestyle for every five of Raymond shares), and 1:1 for the real estate business.

Raymond Ltd is in focus on Thursday morning, as the stock turns ex-date for spin off. The demerged Lifestyle business will be separately listed on stock exchanges around August-September, analysts said. The step is a part of a bigger plan, as Raymond intends to demerge real estate business as well, which could take 15-18 months period to complete. After completing the demerger process, the Raymond entity would comprise only the Engineering business.

The share exchange ratio for the lifestyle business stands at 4:5 (four shares of Raymond Lifestyle for every five of Raymond), and 1:1 for the real estate business. Raymond Lifestyle shares would be allotted to shareholders, whose names are recorded in the register of members and / or records of the depository as on today, the record date.

"This is to create three pure-play businesses for heightened value unlocking," said Arihant Capital Markets.

In the case of real estate business, 40 out of 100 acres of legacy land in Thane is under development. The revenue potential from the 40 acres under development is Rs 9,000 crore, and the remaining area has a revenue potential of Rs 16,000 crore -- a total Rs 25,000 crore, which should accrue in about 8 years.

"The current JDAs have a revenue potential of Rs 7,000 crore, which will accrue in 4-5 years. This business has Rs 500 crore cash on books and no significant capital requirements for the next 2 years. In the next 3 years, the real estate business will reach an annual run rate of Rs 4,000 crore and will maintain a stable Ebitda margin of 25 per cent. The company does not plan on acquiring any new land and will go the JDA route for further expansion," Arihant Capital noted.

In the case of engineering business, the acquisition of MPPL opened up massive potential for value unlocking in aerospace and defense, Arihant Capital Markets said.

In FY24, that business made a revenue of Rs 300 crore, with a margin of 25 per cent against mid-to-low teen margin of Raymond Engineering.

"The consolidated engineering business will own 2 subsidiaries; Raymond Engineering, and MPPL. MPPL is a high-growth, high-margin business, planned to double revenues in 3-4 years. Raymond Engineering will also double its revenues in 5 years. We foresee a heightened demand from major players like HAL owing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They are also preferred suppliers to Boeing, Airbus, and Comac," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 11, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Raymond Ltd
Raymond Ltd