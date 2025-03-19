REC announces interim dividend, record date; shares gain

Shares of REC Limited rose over 2% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the company’s board approved its fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2025. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.

This will take the total dividend declared by REC in FY25 to Rs 15.4 per share.

REC stock rose 2.15% to Rs 430.85 against the previous close of Rs 421.40. Total 1.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.95 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.13 lakh crore. Earlier, REC stock opened higher at Rs 426.85 today.



"In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of REC Limited ("REC" / "the Company") in its meeting held on March 19, 2025, considered and declared 4th interim dividend @ Rs 3.60/ (Rupees Three and Paise Sixty only) per equity share on 10/ - each for the financial year 2024-25," said the company in an exchange filing.

The board of the state PSU fixed March 26 as the record date for the purpose of interim dividend. The dividend will be credited to shareholders on April 16, 2025.

"Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, March 26, 2025 and the sa id interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before April 16, 2025 to those shareholders," it added.

In February this year, the board approved a third interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25. It fixed February 14 as the record date for shareholders to become eligible for the payment.

REC is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is a Systemically Important (Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).