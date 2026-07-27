REC, JK Cements, HAL among top trading picks for short-term gains; check targets & more

Amid the rising volatility triggered by the elevated geopolitical concerns, select domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global Securities and Canara Bank Securities has suggested select stocks including REC Ltd, Mahindra Logistics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and JK Cements based on their sound charts and strong technical parameters to trade for short-term gains. Here's what they have to say on these counters.



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Mahindra Logistics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 485-489 | Stop Loss: 380

Mahindra Logistics Ltd is displaying a bullish ascending triangle breakout on the weekly chart, signaling the potential continuation of its medium-term uptrend. After forming a series of higher lows, the stock has decisively crossed the horizontal resistance near Rs 405-410 zone, indicating renewed buying interest. The breakout is supported by improving momentum, with RSI trending higher and MACD maintaining a positive crossover. The Rs 405-410 breakout zone is now expected to act as immediate support. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 410, the technical setup remains favourable, with the potential to extend the rally towards new swing highs. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of 415-420 levels with the expected upside of Rs 485-489 levels with stop loss below Rs 380 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



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JK Cements | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,947-6,162.50 | Stop Loss: 5,386

The chart of JK Cements is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 54, reflecting firm momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 5,947-6,162.50, and keep a stop loss at Rs 5,386.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



REC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 388-390 | Stop Loss: 350

REC Ltd is trading within a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart, indicating a period of consolidation after a sharp recovery. The price has formed a series of higher lows while facing resistance from a descending trend line, suggesting that a decisive breakout could determine the next directional move. Momentum indicators remain constructive, with RSI holding above the neutral zone. The descending trend line resistance is placed near Rs 365-368, while the rising trend line support lies around Rs 355-357. A sustained breakout above Rs 365 could trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way for an advance towards Rs 390 levels. Therefore, one takes a conditional buy above Rs 365 levels into a stock for the expected upside of Rs 388-390 levels with stop loss below Rs 350 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



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Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,747-4,794 | Stop Loss: 4,500

The chart of HAL is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 57, reflecting firm momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 4,747-4,794, and keep a stop loss at Rs 4,500.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities