YES Bank, Inox Wind, MCX: Top stocks to trade—  Key levels, target price, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday on the back elevated crude oil prices denting the growth prospects. Risk of inflation has become the biggest threat for Indian economy. The BSE Sensex tanked 331.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,767.45 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like YES Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Inox Wind are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Inox Wind | Caution | Resistance: Rs 90 | Support: Rs 65

Inox Wind Ltd has been trading with a negative bias, forming a lower top–lower bottom pattern since June 2025. The trend appears to be shifting from negative to neutral, as the stock has corrected by over 60 per cent from its peak level of around Rs 200 in June 2025. The momentum indicators have entered the oversold zone, suggesting that the stock may remain in a sideways consolidation phase until it crosses the crucial resistance level of Rs 90. A decisive breakout above this hurdle could trigger a pullback rally towards the Rs 103 level. On the downside, the stock may decline towards Rs 65 if it breaks below the immediate support level of Rs 75. This would reinforce the negative outlook for the short to medium term. Therefore, investors are advised to remain cautious and wait for a clear upside confirmation before taking fresh positions in the stock. Until then, the stock is likely to trade with a neutral-to-negative bias in the near to short term.



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YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 25-27 | Stop Loss: Rs 20

YES Bank has retraced towards the upper end of its consolidation range after declining from its recent high of Rs 25.60. This suggests that the stock is currently positioned at a crucial juncture and may witness a decisive breakout or breakdown in the short to medium term. However, if the stock sustains above the Rs 22 level, it could reinforce the medium-term bullish trend and pave the way for an upward move towards the Rs 25–27 zone. On the downside, a breach of the key support level at Rs 22 could trigger further weakness and lead the stock towards the Rs 20 level. The momentum indicators remain subdued and continue to move sideways on the daily timeframe, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum at present. Nevertheless, the overall structure suggests that buying opportunities remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 20, supporting a positive medium-term outlook.



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Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Caution | Support: Rs 2,550

MCX has been forming a lower top–lower bottom pattern since touching its peak of Rs 3,480, indicating a weakening short-term trend. The stock is trading below its 20-day SMA (Rs 2,807) and 50-day EMA (Rs 2,837), which suggests that the prevailing momentum remains bearish. As a result, it may continue to witness selling pressure and could move towards the Rs 2,550 support level in the short term. The momentum indicators, RSI and MACD, have turned negative on the daily chart. The MACD has registered a negative crossover, while the histogram remains below the zero line, indicating weakening momentum and a lack of buying strength. A breach below the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement support level from its recent peak could trigger additional weakness and accelerate the ongoing correction. We believe that the stock is likely to remain in a corrective phase in the short term.