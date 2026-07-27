LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 27: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing remain in focus even as rates for all three fuels stayed stable on July 26 despite rising crude oil prices and fresh worries over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. These concerns have emerged after vessel crossings through the route have fallen sharply amid worsening regional security and recent military action involving the United States and Iran.

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Shipping data from Kpler showed that ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait fell on Sunday, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained low over the weekend. This followed attacks by Yemeni Houthis on Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, despite a pause in strikes between the United States and Iran.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Advertisement Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 27

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 27

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Advertisement Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

According to a Reuters report, 11 commodity vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Sunday, the lowest level in months. Fewer than 10 commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day over the weekend. Traffic in the Red Sea has been disrupted off the coast of Yemen since last week by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who seek to blockade Saudi exports, widening the US-Iran conflict that has affected oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

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A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran’s position remained "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States." After 13 nights of intensifying US airstrikes on Iran, the Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday, and no US attacks were reported on Saturday or Sunday. Iran, which had been responding to each night of US attacks with its own strikes on neighbouring countries hosting US bases, has also held fire for two days.

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The pause followed Trump’s advisers telling him they were running out of targets and raising concerns about depleting the US arsenal.