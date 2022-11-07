REC, Supreme Ind and Supreme Petrochem to go ex-dividend; rights, bonus issue & more

A total of three stocks including REC, Supreme Industries and Supreme Petrochem will go ex-dividend today. The boards of Gloster and BLS International Services will consider proposals of bonus issues. Sequent Scientific and Gradiente Infotainment boards may consider preferential issues, alongside their quarterly earnings. Evoq Remedies board, on the other hand, will consider a proposal of rights issue.

REC will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for the same is November 9. The said interim dividend shall be paid on Thursday, November 24. The market would be shut on November 8, Tuesday, on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.



Supreme Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share. The scrip will go ex-dividend today and the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders from November 30.

Supreme Petrochem will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the same is November 8. The dividend amount will be paid on November 15, 2022.

Sequent Scientific will be among companies that will consider issuing of preferential shares.

"We wish to inform you that the board will evaluate a proposal for the issuance of equity shares through preferential issue to persons other than promoters, in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended," the company said on November 2.

SME Evoq Remedies would consider a proposal of rights issue today.

One97 Communications, PB Fintech, Coal India, BPCL, Divis Labs,, Aditya Birla Capital, Sundaram Finance, Affle (India) and KEC International are among dozens of companies that are scheduled to report their September quarter results later in the day.

