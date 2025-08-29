Relaxo Footwears shares climb 7% but still 44% off 52-week high; here's what analysts say

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd jumped 7.04 per cent on Friday to settle at Rs 478.85. However, despite this rebound, the stock remains down 43.60 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 848.95, hit on September 12 last year.

The stock saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 1.44 lakh shares changed hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 52,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.92 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 11,920.42 crore.

A few analysts see the stock trading between Rs 450–510, with upside potential toward Rs 500–510 if resistance at Rs 494 is breached. That said, stop loss advised at Rs 460.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock carries potential to climb towards Rs 500 in the near term, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 460.

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, pegged support at Rs 450 and resistance at Rs 494. He believes the stock is likely to trade within the Rs 450–510 band, with scope to touch Rs 510 if it manages a breakout above Rs 494.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Its relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.8. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 68.21 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.93. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.02 with a return on equity (RoE) of 8.70. According to Trendlyne data, Relaxo has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 71.27 per cent stake in the company.