Campa adds Rs 4,700 crore fizz to Reliance’s consumer biz

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd’s Campa brand clocked sales of Rs 4,700 crore for the financial year 2025-26 to emerge as the fourth-largest carbonated soft drink producer in the country.

To take on global rivals like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, Reliance plans to double down on Campa’s expansion.

“To scale up the business, we are investing in manufacturing capabilities. We intend to become one of the largest manufacturers of cold drinks in the country,” Ashutosh Goyal, chief financial officer of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said during RIL’s Q$ FY26 earnings presentation. “We are continuing to expand and have 12 plants across India,” he added.

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The fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries reported a revenue of Rs 22,000 crore for FY26 and Rs 7,350 crore for the fourth quarter.

Besides cola, Reliance’s packaged drinking water business is also growing rapidly. “The packaged drinking water business is growing and scaling up very fast. We have become the third largest branded water player in the country.”

The FMCG major’s staples brand Independence delivered revenue of Rs 2,600 crore.

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“The beverages category grew 3.2x over the last year. This was primarily led by supply chain expansion and strong execution. Daily essentials grew 1.6x compared to last year led by the Independence brand and new acquisitions like Udhaiyams and Manna,” Goyal said.

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However, none of this scale would have been delivered without distribution depth, said Goyal. “We are servicing the Indian market through 5,000-plus distributors,” he explained.

Reliance Consumer has been on an acquisition spree. It acquired a majority stake in Tamil Nadu’s heritage nutrition brand Udhaiyams Agro Foods for an undisclosed amount in December 2025. RIL’s FMCG arm also relaunched the 75-year-old legacy foods brand SIL last year. RCPL bought another Tamil Nadu-based food maker Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, and its millet brand Manna in February 2026. It also secured global rights for premium haircare products of British hairdressing chain Toni & Guy, children's personal care brand Matey, hair styling brand Brylcreem, and German bath and body products maker Badedas.

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“Using RCPL’s pan-India presence, we will accelerate Manna’s transition from a Tamil Nadu focused brand to a nationally scaled player,” RIL said in Q4 FY26 results presentation.

Reliance Consumer is setting up certain food parks that can manufacture multi-category products. These food parks are expected to drive cost efficiencies and integrated operations, said Goyal.

In packaged foods, the company has entered markets such as Bihar, West Bengal and Northeast. It is also expanding its presence in international markets.

Reliance Consumer also plans to enter the fast-growing health-based beverage category. It acquired a majority stake in Goodness Group Global (GGG), a popular Australian beverage business behind Nexba, Bison, and Pace (co-created with Pat Cummins) in gut-health beverages and functional hydration drinks categories It plans to launch these global products in India at “affordable prices”.

