Reliance Industries shares down 11% from 1-year high; what should investors do?

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose 1.38 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 1,367.95. Despite the uptick, the stock remains 10.59 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,551, recorded on July 9 this year.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has scheduled its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) for August 29, 2025. In the June quarter, the company posted a 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 26,994 crore, compared with Rs 15,138 crore in the same period last year. The strong performance was driven by growth across its retail, telecom and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segments.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,48,660 crore, up 5.26 per cent YoY from Rs 2,36,217 crore a year ago.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised investors to hold the stock. "Ahead of the scheduled AGM, the embedded value for RIL remains attractive on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) basis. Investors with a long-term view can accumulate it on dips," he said.

On the technical front, support is seen in the Rs 1,369–1,325 range, while a decisive close above Rs 1,400–1,431 is needed for further upside potential.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that RIL has corrected nearly 11 per cent from its recent high and is now trading below its short- and medium-term exponential moving averages (EMAs) on daily charts. "The counter has strong support around Rs 1,330–1,325, which is likely to act as sacrosanct support. On the higher end, a decisive move beyond Rs 1,400–1,420 could negate the ongoing sluggish outlook and resume the primary uptrend," he said.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the stock is currently trading at a critical level, making this week crucial for determining its broader trend. "A weekly close below Rs 1,369 could be an early sign of a primary trend reversal. For any meaningful upside, the stock must sustain above Rs 1,430.75. Until then, fresh buying is not advisable. A close below Rs 1,369 should be considered a cue to exit existing positions, as a breakdown could drag the price towards the Rs 1,290–1,250 zone," he added.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 50.07 per cent stake in RIL.