Reliance Industries shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in focus today after Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, said it has acquired a majority stake in Tamil Nadu’s Udhaiyams Agro Foods Private Limited.

RIL shares ended on a flat note at Rs 1544.35 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1544.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20.89 lakh crore mark.

RIL stock has gained 23% in a year and risen 26.42% in 2025.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1115.55 on April 7, 2025 and reached a record high of Rs 1580.90 on November 28, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 56.1, signaling it's trading near the overbought zone. RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Under the joint venture agreement, RCPL holds a majority stake, while Udhaiyams’ erstwhile owners hold a minority stake in the company. The deal brings the food company and Tamil Nadu’s heritage nutrition brand, Udhaiyam, under RCPL’s fold, adding strength to the FMCG major’s branded staples portfolio," said RIL.