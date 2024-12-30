scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Reliance Power shares in focus on Rs 3,760 crore PFC loan; key details

Feedback

Reliance Power shares in focus on Rs 3,760 crore PFC loan; key details

Reliance Power said the proceeds of the loan would be utilised for general corporate purposes including future investment of the group in renewable energy projects and flue gas desulfurization capex of Rosa.

Reliance Power subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech recently received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for its proposed solar 930 MW and 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS projects. Reliance Power subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech recently received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for its proposed solar 930 MW and 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS projects.

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd are in focus on Monday morning after the company informed stock exchanges BSE and NSE that its subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company has executed the definitive documents on December 27 to avail the rupee term loan facility to the extent of Rs 3,760 crore in one or more tranches, from Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.

Related Articles

The Anil Ambani-led company has an operating portfolio of 5,300 megawatts. It said the proceeds of the loan would be utilised for general corporate purposes including future investment of the group in renewable energy projects and flue gas desulfurization capex of Rosa.

"PFC does not hold any share in the company and is neither a related party nor part of the Promoter/Promoter Group/Group Companies. The aforesaid borrowing from PFC is not a related party transaction and have been done on arm’s length basis," it said.

Last month, Rosa Power Supply Company prepaid Rs 485 crore loan to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners. By prepaying that loan, it achieved a zero-debt status, fully settling its outstanding debt by payment of Rs 1,318 crore to Varde, ahead of the original schedule.

Earlier this year, Reliance Power said it was zero bank debt on a standalone basis and said it was looking to venture into new horizons of growth, including the renewable energy sector -- directly and/or through its special purpose vehicles and subsidiaries.

In order to augment long term resources, enhancing networth and financial position, reduction of existing debt, ensuring long term viability and growth and expansion including to meet long-term working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes, it proposed to issue fresh capital into the company.

For this, it announced a preferential issue of 46.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,524.60 crore in October to promoter Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and non-promoter entities Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services Private Ltd (Sanjay Kothari and Meenakshi Sanjay Kothari.

The recent developments lifted Reliance Power shares 81 per cent for 2024 so far. Reliance Power subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech this month received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for its proposed Solar 930 MW and 465 MW/1860 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. The project will see the largest deployment of grid storage batteries at a single site in Asia, besides China.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 30, 2024, 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power Ltd