Reliance Retail Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 22%, revenue at Rs 90,544 crore

Reliance Retail, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported a 22% rise in consolidated net profit in the September 2025 quarter. Profit climbed to Rs 3,457 crore in the July-September period. The Isha M. Ambani led retail giant logged a 19% rise in Q2 business revenue at Rs 90,544 cr against Rs 76,325 cr on a year in year basis (YoY).Revenue stood at Rs 84,172 cr in the June 2025 quarter. Isha M. Ambani is the daughter of billionaire industrialist and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Retail's business EBITDA came at Rs 6,817 cr in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 5,861 cr on a YoY basis. EBITDA stood at Rs 6,381 cr in the June 2025 quarter.

However, EBITDA margin fell to 7.5% in Q2 from 7.7% in the year ago period. In the last quarter, EBITDA margin came at 7.6%.

Reliance Retail expanded to 19,821 stores after opening at 412 new locations with area under operation at 77.8 million square feet. JioMart added 5.8 million new customers, growing 120% QoQ.

The registered customer base rose to 369 million. Grocery and fashion and lifestyle businesses climbed 23% and 22% year-on-year, respectively, boosted by festive buying.