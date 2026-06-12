Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) trade at their 52-week low, slipping 9% in a month. The correction in the RIL stock comes amid the conglomerate warning of a "extremely vulnerable" outlook in FY27 on geopolitical risks and macroeconomic challenges.

RIL shares slipped to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 1253.65 in the previous session. Reliance Industries' market cap stood at Rs 17.08 lakh crore. RIL stock has lost 20% in 2026 and fallen 13% in two years.

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Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst (Equity & Derivatives) at Angel One said, "Investors should remain cautious, as the broader technical structure continues to remain weak. Adding further caution, the higher time frame 1% Point & Figure chart has formed a Bearish Broadening Formation, which carries negative implications and projects a potential downside objective near the Rs 1169 level. Therefore, while a near-term bounce remains possible due to oversold conditions and long-term trendline support, the broader outlook continues to favour a cautious stance unless stronger evidence of trend reversal emerges."

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Reliance Industries remains firmly in a bearish trend after breaking below the critical support zone of Rs 1,315 and slipping to a fresh 52-week low. The stock has also breached the lower boundary of its descending channel, confirming a continuation of the ongoing downtrend. Although the stock witnessed a minor rebound in the last session, the recovery lacks conviction as RSI remains near 32, indicating weak momentum despite approaching oversold territory. The recent breakdown suggests that sellers continue to dominate and any short-term pullback is likely to face resistance near Rs 1,315 and Rs 1,350. On the downside, immediate support is seen around 1,240, followed by 1,200. A sustained move above Rs 1,350 would be required to ease bearish pressure, but until then the technical outlook remains negative with rallies likely to be used as selling opportunities."

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The stock has a beta of 0.92, indicating average volatility in a year. The large cap stock hit a record high of Rs 1611.20 on January 5, 2026. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 30.8, signaling it's trading near the oversold zone. RIL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In Q4, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported a 8.1 per cent fall on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in net profit at Rs 20,616 crore against Rs 22,343 crore in the year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison, net profit declined 7 per cent from Rs 22,167 crore.

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The company's revenue stood at Rs 288,138 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 2,93,829 crore in Q3FY26.