Shares of DOMS Industries Ltd surged 6% in late morning deals today after the stationary seller firm said it has inked an agreement worth Rs 30.71 crore for the acquisition of certain assets under the Reynolds India brand .

"DOMS Industries Limited (the "Company") has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") dated June 10, 2026 with Reynolds Pens India Private Limited ("RPI"), Sanford, L.P. ("SLP"), Luxembourg Brands S.à r.l. ("LBS"), Newell Europe S.à r.l. ("NES"), NWL Valence Services S.A.S. ("NWL") and NWL Switzerland S.à r.l. ("NSL") (collectively, the "Sellers"), for the acquisition of certain assets, relevant contracts, employees and intellectual property and associated identified liabilities relating to the manufacture and sale of pens, markers, highlighters and school supplies under the Reynolds brand," said DOMS Industries.

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The brand is 81 years old. It was officially founded in the United States on October 29, 1945, when Milton Reynolds introduced the country's first retail ballpoint pen at a Gimbels department store in New York. Reynolds Pens made its India debut in the 1980s and local manufacturing began in 1998.

DOMS Industries shares surged 6% to Rs 2238 against the previous close of Rs 2121.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,489 crore.

The agreement involves acquisition of identified assets, contracts, employees, intellectual properties, and associated identified liabilities. The agreement allows DOMS Industries Ltd to enhance its product offerings by acquiring key assets and intellectual property from the sellers.

The proposed transaction involves the purchase of the following assets and associated identified liabilities from the Sellers as an itemized asset transfer: (i) plant, machinery and molds, contracts and social media accounts from RPI; (ii) copyrights, trademarks and domain names from LBS; and (iii) patents/ designs from SLP.

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DOMS Industries Ltd. is one of India's leading stationery and creative products companies, offering an extensive portfolio of writing instruments, school supplies, art materials, and office stationery. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products designed to meet the needs of students, educators, professionals, and creative enthusiasts across various age groups.

Its robust omnichannel distribution network spans traditional retail outlets, modern trade formats, e-commerce platforms, and institutional channels, enabling deep penetration across domestic markets.

In addition to its strong presence in India, the company has expanded its international footprint, exporting its products to more than 55 countries and strengthening its reputation as a globally recognized stationery brand.