Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Exide Industries and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose up to 4% today after the government exempted customs duty on select goods used in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells.

RIL shares, which are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 1253.65 on June 11, 2026, rose 1.92% to Rs 1292.10 in early deals. The market heavyweight's market cap stood at Rs 17.45 lakh crore. Total 2.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.51 crore.

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RIL stock has lost 19% this year and fallen 13% in six months. On similar lines, Exide Industries shares rose 1% to Rs 425.50 in the current session. The market cap stood at Rs 35,661 crore.

Amara Raja shares rose 4% to Rs 868.30 in the current session. The market cap stood at Rs 15,617 crore.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the government has extended customs duty exemptions on specified machinery, equipment and components used in electronics manufacturing until March 31, 2029, providing long-term policy certainty for companies expanding production in India. The extension applies to capital goods required for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, display modules, smartphone components and a range of other electronic products, with the aim of boosting domestic manufacturing, encouraging fresh investments and strengthening local supply chains.

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Reliance Industries

RIL is expected to benefit from the move as the conglomerate is accelerating its clean energy ambitions by building a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) giga-factory at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The facility will make lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and is being developed with an initial annual production capacity of 40 GWh, which the company plans to scale up to as much as 120 GWh over time.

Exide Industries

Kolkata-based Exide Industries is India's largest maker of lead-acid storage batteries and a prominent provider of energy storage solutions. The firm's core business covers the design, manufacture, and sale of batteries ranging from 2.5 Ah to 20,600 Ah, serving automotive, industrial, and infrastructure sectors worldwide.

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Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is a leading Indian conglomerate specialising in energy storage and mobility products. Its core portfolio spans traditional lead-acid batteries, advanced Lithium-ion technology, EV charging infrastructure, and defence electronics.