Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is expected to report a single digit rise in year-on-year (YoY) net profit for the June quarter on 12-14 per cent rise in net sales. Revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms is seen flattish quarter-on-year (QoQ), reflecting macro headwinds, productivity pass-through in renewed mega-deals and rising AI-led cost reduction expectations from clients. Margin is seen falling sequentially on wage hikes. Deal wins are seen in the $8-9 billion range.

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TCS Q1 results timing

TCS will announce its results after-market trading hours today. The company will also host an rarnings conference call at 7 pm IST, during which the leadership team will discuss financial performance and take questions.

TCS Q1: Net profit, sales estimates

Antique Stock Broking expects the IT firm to report a 5.9 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 13,508 crore on 13.9 per cent YoY jump in sales at Rs 72,246 crore. EBIT Margin is seen at 23.8 per cent, down 150 basis points over March quarter's 24.5 per cent, thanks to wage hikes implemented during the

quarter, coupled with ongoing business reinvestments likely offsetting currency-related tailwinds.

Axis Securities sees TCS' Q1 net profit growing 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 13,493 crore on 12.6 per cent rise in sales at Rs 71,452 crore.

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TCS deal wins

Analysts are largely expecting TCS deal wins in the $8-9 billion range. Antique Sock Broking said deal activity remains soft as TCV bookings are expected to be at $8 billion, within the company’s guided range of $7-9 billion.

"Amid the uncertain macros and soft demand environment, verticals like BFSI & consumer (particularly travel) are witnessing increased caution; manufacturing is also facing challenges due to supply chain issues; whereas Energy & Tech remain relatively healthy," Antique said.

Kotak expects TCV of $8-9 billion, down on yearly basis, due to pricing compression. Sequential moderation would reflect typical seasonality, it said.

Flat CC revenue growth QoQ

Nomura India expects TCS to report a flat revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) terms as West Asia war likely impacted the growth. The foreign brokerage said all eyes would be on on restructuring and its impact on business, client discretionary spend in wake of rising macro volatility in US, impact of AI and ongoing Middle East war on business, cost takeout projects and BFSI vertical.

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Wage hikes to hit margin

MOFSL expects TCS' EBIT margin to decline 140 basis points QoQ to 23.9 per cent, largely due to the annual wage hike effective April, partly offset by productivity improvements, operational efficiencies, and favorable currency.

"Margins are likely to decline 160bp QoQ hurt by full quarter wage hike partially offset by the currency tailwinds. We shall watch out for the outlook on US macro and BFSI segment growth," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

BNP Paribas sees a one-time legal expense provision of $70 million in 1QFY27 as it pegs Ebit margin at 23.8 per cent.

TCS dividend

The TCS board would consider declaring an interim dividend for FY27 today. The IT firm had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share in the first quarter of FY26, Rs 10 per share in the first quarter of FY25, Rs 9 per share in the first quarter of FY24 and Rs 8 per share in the first quarter of FY23. Will it announce a higher payout this time? Click here for TCS dividend history

TCS Q1 dividend record date

TCS said the interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the IT firm, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

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What to watch

BNP Paribas said AI- and GenAI-related deal pipeline; an update on the international business outlook; revenue growth and margin outlook for FY27; update on the datacentre business and investments in GenAI partnership are five things investors would be watching this July 9.

"We expect investor focus on: (1) any shift in AI deflation assumptions following new model releases by frontier labs; (2) timeline for convergence of growth with peers and key drivers; (3) impact of GCC ramp-up both as competitive intensity and as a growth lever; (4) progress on planned data center investments; (5) strategic priorities for inorganic investments after recent acquisitions; and (6) ability to defend margins amid sustained pricing pressure," Kotak said.