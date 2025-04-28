Top stocks to watch: RIL, UltraTech, JSW Steel, GAIL, Zydus Life, IDFC First, RBL Bank, IRFC & Biocon

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid the rising tensions after Pahalgam attacks, muted Q4 earnings and subdued global cues. BSE Sensex crashed 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent to settle at 79,212.53, while Nifty50 tanked 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent to end at 24,039.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 28, 2025:

Q4 results today: UltraTech Cement, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Adani Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, IDBI Bank, Adani Total Gas, Oberoi Realty, Hexaware Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, UCO Bank, AWL Agro Business, KPIT Technologies, Central Bank of India, Go Digit General Insurance, PNB Housing Finance and Firstsource Solutions are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of HCL Technologies will trade ex-dividend today, while shares of GACM Technologies and Lloyds Engineering Works shall trade ex-rights today.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate reported a 6.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit of Rs 22,611 crore, while revenue increased 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,88,138 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter inched up 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 48,737 crore, while Ebitda margin dropped to 16.9 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 5.50 for FY25.

GAIL India: The PSU company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to explore the adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel in the logistics sector.



JSW Steel: The metal company’s subsidiary, JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), submitted a resolution plan in the corporate insolvency resolution process of Colour Roof India on July 1, 2024. The Committee of Creditors has approved the resolution plan submitted by JSWSCPL and has declared JSWSCPL as the successful resolution applicant.



IDFC First Bank: The private lender's net profit tanked 58 per cent YoY to Rs 304.1 crore, while net interest income grew 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,907.2 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. Provisions & contingencies doubled to Rs 1,450.5 crore for the quarter. Gross NPAs fell to 1.87 per cent, while Net NPA rose 0.53 per cent for the period.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a surveillance inspection at the group’s API unit in Dabhasa, Gujarat, from April 21 to 25. The inspection concluded with six observations, none of which were related to data integrity. Additionally, Zydus will acquire an 85.6 per cent stake in France’s Amplitude Surgical SA.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport.



RBL Bank: The private lender's net profit crashed 80.5 per cent YoY to Rs 68.7 crore, with net interest income fell 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,563 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 quarter. Its provisions & contingencies soared 89.7 per cent YoY to Rs 785.1 crore. Its Gross NPA fell to 2.60 per cent, while net NPAs dropped 0.29 per cent QoQ.



Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued positive opinions recommending the approval of its denosumab biosimilar candidates for distinct therapeutic indications related to bone health.



Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distributor reported a 8.8 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 349.2 crore, while revenue jumped 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,950.6 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its Ebitda fell 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 497.2 crore, while Ebitda margins declined to 12.6 per cent for the quarter.

Atul Auto: The commercial auto player's subsidiary Atul Greentech (AGPL) has received ex-parte order from Delhi High Court for restraining AGPL from using, manufacturing, wholesaling and/ or retailing its product under the name/ brand of MOBILI, Mobili and Mobili Swap or similar to the plaintiff’s (M/s. Exxon Mobil Corporation) mark till the next date of hearing (August 25, 2025)



Sasken Technologies: The IT solutions player's net profit declined 36 per cent YoY to Rs 11.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 35.8 per cent YoY to Rs 148.01 crore. It announced a dividend of Rs 13 per share.



NRB Bearings: The company will invest approximately Rs 200 crore over the next two years to expand and upgrade its manufacturing capabilities and R&D. The capital expenditure will focus on enhancing capacities for cylindrical roller bearings, needle roller bearings, thrust and combination bearings, and taper roller bearings.



SBFC Finance: The shadow lender reported a 28.6 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 94.4 crore, while net interest income grew 27.3 per cent YoY to Rs 242.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The company board approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.