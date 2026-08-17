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Molbio Diagnostics shares make a strong D-Street debut; stock lists at 21% premium

Molbio Diagnostics shares make a strong D-Street debut; stock lists at 21% premium

Molbio Diagnostics sold its shares in the price band of Rs 768-807 apiece, applied for a minimum of 18 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 940 crore between August 10-12.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Molbio Diagnostics shares make a strong D-Street debut; stock lists at 21% premiumMolbio Diagnostics is a Goa-based point-of-care molecular diagnostics company best known for its Truenat platform.

Shares of Molbio Diagnostics made a strong stock market debut on Monday, August 18 as the healthcare services player was listed at Rs 980 on both BSE and NSE, a premium of 21.44 per cent over its issue price of Rs 807. Investors made a profit of Rs 3,114 on each lot allotted to them in the IPO.

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Listing of Molbio Diagnostics has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, Molbio Diagnostics was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 120 apeice, suggesting a 15 per cent premium for the investors. However, its GMP stood at Rs 125 when the issue had settled for the subscription.

The IPO of Molbio Diagnostics was open for subscription from August 10 to August 12. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 768-807 per share, with a lot size of 18 equity shares. It raised around Rs 940 crore through the public issue.

The issue witnessed strong demand across investor categories and was subscribed 70.26 times overall, with more than 26.85 lakh applications and bids worth over Rs 46,200 crore. The QIB portion was subscribed 186.39 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 49.80 times and 12.96 times, respectively.

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Molbio Diagnostics is a Goa-based point-of-care molecular diagnostics company best known for its Truenat platform. It develops and manufactures portable molecular diagnostic solutions that enable testing closer to patients and healthcare facilities. Its products have a presence across both domestic and international markets.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting investors to apply for it for both listing gains and long-term. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies served as the book running lead managers for Molbio Diagnostics IPO and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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