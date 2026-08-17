Molbio Diagnostics shares make a strong D-Street debut; stock lists at 21% premium

The IPO of Molbio Diagnostics was open for subscription from August 10 to August 12. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 768-807 per share, with a lot size of 18 equity shares. It raised around Rs 940 crore through the public issue.

The issue witnessed strong demand across investor categories and was subscribed 70.26 times overall, with more than 26.85 lakh applications and bids worth over Rs 46,200 crore. The QIB portion was subscribed 186.39 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 49.80 times and 12.96 times, respectively.

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Molbio Diagnostics is a Goa-based point-of-care molecular diagnostics company best known for its Truenat platform. It develops and manufactures portable molecular diagnostic solutions that enable testing closer to patients and healthcare facilities. Its products have a presence across both domestic and international markets.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting investors to apply for it for both listing gains and long-term. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies served as the book running lead managers for Molbio Diagnostics IPO and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.