‘Train wali vibe nahi aa rahi thi’: Vande Bharat's upgraded sleeper leaves traveller impressed with hotel-like experience

In her Instagram review, Saiwan said, “Train wali vibe nahi aa rahi thi.” According to her, the interiors felt so polished and modern that the train offered an experience closer to an airline or a hotel than a traditional railway coach.

Indian train journeys are often associated with blue berths, metal fittings, curtains and crowded corridors. However, the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed to provide a more contemporary overnight travel experience, with modern interiors and upgraded passenger facilities.

Clean washrooms impress traveller

Hygiene emerged as one of the strongest aspects of Saiwan’s review. She specifically highlighted the cleanliness of the train and said the washrooms stood out from the conventional train toilet experience.

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The Northeast Frontier Railway has highlighted contemporary toilets, advanced disinfectant technology and accessibility provisions among the sleeper train’s features. The focus on cleanliness appears to have played a major role in shaping the vlogger’s positive impression.

READ ALSO: Vande Bharat sleeper trains to offer 16-hour overnight ride in this route; check details

Food service gets attention

Saiwan also observed the way food was served onboard. The staff member responsible for serving the meals was wearing gloves and a head cap, details that added to her perception of the train’s emphasis on hygiene and service.

The railway’s information on the Howrah-Guwahati service also mentions regional food options. Passengers travelling from Guwahati may receive Assamese dishes, while services originating from Kolkata feature Bengali cuisine.

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A modern overnight train

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service was launched between Howrah and Guwahati in January 2026. The train consists of 16 coaches, including one AC First Class coach, four AC 2-Tier coaches and 11 AC 3-Tier coaches. It can accommodate around 823 passengers and has automatic doors, emergency communication facilities and Kavach safety technology.

The journey takes around 14 hours, compared with approximately 17 hours for the older service, according to railway information cited by the report.

READ ALSO: Vande Bharat Sleeper turns passenger favourite, records 126% occupancy on Howrah-Kamakhya route

Traveller’s message to passengers

Saiwan’s review was not limited to praising the train. Towards the end of her video, she urged passengers to help maintain the upgraded facilities provided by Indian Railways.