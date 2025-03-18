RIL, SBI, HUDCO, Zomato, Bharti Airtel: Stocks that top life insurers bought & sold in Feb

IDFC First Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Titan Company Ltd were some of the stocks that top private insurers bought in February. State Bank of India (SBI), Power Finance, Zomato, Laurus Labs, Bharat Forge and Bharti Airtel were some of the stocks that saw selling by insurers in the month gone by.

Related Articles

CreditAccess Grameen, Chemplast Sanmar, Krsnaa Diagnostic, Godfrey Phillips and Afcons Infrastructure were a few stocks where life insurers entered in February while they exited Finolex Industries Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory, IRCTC, V-Guard Industries and Techno Electric, data compiled by Nuvama on four of top five private life insurers showed.

The four insurance houses -- ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, Kotak Life and Tata AIA Life -- bought Rs 291 crore worth IDFC First Bank shares. They bought shares of RIL (Rs 201 crore), Bayer CropScience (Rs 178 crore), ICICI Pru Life (Rs 164 crore) as well. Top key reductions included SBI (Rs 319 crore), Power Finance (Rs 201 crore), Zomato (Rs 191 crore), Laurus Labs (Rs 191 crore).

Among insurers, ICICI Prudential Life's prominent additions included Titan Company (Rs 176 crore), HUDCO (Rs 128 crore), Eicher Motors (Rs 111 crore). The insurer reduced holdings in State Bank of India (Rs 333 crore), Zomato (Rs 180 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 171 crore). It entered into Vedanta and CreditAccess Grameen while V-Guard Industries and Inox India were its complete exits.

HDFC Life's large additions included Bharti Airtel (Partly Paid) (Rs 60 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 59 crore) and Kaynes Tech (Rs 44 crore). Its prominent reductions were Ashok Leyland (Rs 92 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 58 crore) and Wipro (Rs 57 crore, Nuvama noted.

Tata AIA Life's major additions included IDFC First Bank (Rs 273 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 233 crore) and RIL (Rs 225 crore). The fund reduced holdings in Power Finance (Rs 210 crore), Max Financial Services (Rs 176 crore) and Bharat Forge (Rs 160 crore). IDFC First Bank and Union Bank were its new

entrants, while Bharat Forge and Prudent Corporate Advisory were its complete exits.

Lastly, Kotak Life's large additions included Bajaj Finance (Rs 145 crore), Trent (Rs 137 crore) and Larsen & Toubro (Rs 89 crore). Its prominent reductions included HCL Tech (Rs 128 crore), Titan Company (Rs 65 crore), Hitachi Energy (Rs 55 crore). Astral Pipes was its new entrant and while Hyundai was its complete exit.

