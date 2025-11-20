RIL shares approach record high, market cap almost hits Rs 21 lakh crore mark 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose over 2% on Thursday after Swiss investment bank UBS maintained its 'Buy' rating on the market heavyweight. It has a target price of Rs 1,820 per share on the Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate. RIL shares rose 2.42% to a high of Rs 1550.90 today. Market cap of the firm almost touched the Rs 21lakh crore mark. It rose to Rs 20.98 lakh crore.

RIL stock has gained 25% in a year and risen 32% in two years. The stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1115.55 on April 7, 2025 and reached a record high of Rs 1551 on July 9 this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 68.9, signaling it's trading near the overbought zone. RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

UBS said strong refining trends are likely to drive a recovery in Reliance's oil-to-chemical (O2C) earnings.

Singapore benchmark margins are not reflecting the actual profitability of diesel-heavy refiners such ass Reliance, said UBS adding that the firm's diversified crude sourcing strategy helps cushion the impact of geopolitical volatility on margins.

EBITDA for the oil to chemical business (O2C) is likely to rise from Rs 29,500 crore in the first half of FY26 to Rs 34,000 crore in the second half, and further rise to Rs 64,800 crore in FY27, said the brokerage.

In Q2 of the current fiscal, RIL reported a 9.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 18,165 crore in Q2 against Rs 16,563 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 9.94 per cent to Rs 2,58,898 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,35,481 crore in Q2 FY25.