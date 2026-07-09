TCS Q1 FY27 results today: Announcement time, earnings call schedule, dividend decision, other key details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1 FY27) today (Thursday, July 9). Investors will closely monitor the IT bellwether's earnings for management commentary on demand trends, client spending, deal momentum, margin performance and the outlook for the remainder of the financial year.

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Apart from the June quarter results, the Tata Group company is also expected to announce its interim dividend, if approved by the board.

TCS Q1 FY27 results: Announcement time

TCS is likely to declare its Q1 FY27 results after market hours on Thursday.

In an earlier stock exchange filing, the company said its Board of Directors will meet on July 9, 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend for equity shareholders.

"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in its exchange filing.

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TCS Q1 FY27 earnings call schedule

Following the results announcement, TCS has scheduled an earnings conference call at 7:00 pm IST on July 9 to discuss the June quarter performance with investors and analysts.

The access numbers are:

India (Primary Toll): +91 22 6280 1108; India (Secondary Toll): +91 22 7115 8009

Toll-free numbers:

India: 1 800 120 1221; USA: 1 866 746 2133; UK: 0 808 101 1573; Singapore: 800 101 2045; Hong Kong: 800 964 448; Japan: 0053 116 1110

Participants can also pre-register through the company's Diamond Pass facility to join the conference call without waiting for an operator.

TCS Q4 FY26 results

For the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), TCS reported a 12.13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 13,784 crore, compared with Rs 12,293 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations increased 9.64 per cent YoY to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.