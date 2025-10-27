RIL shares rise over 2%, market cap crosses Rs 20 lakh crore mark; here's why 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose over 2% on Monday after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate announced the formation of a new joint venture with a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc.

RIL said its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, has incorporated a new company, "Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL)”. This new entity will serve as the joint venture company with Facebook Overseas, Inc and will be engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services.

Reliance Intelligence will hold the majority 70 per cent stake, while Facebook Overseas, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta, will hold the balance 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, RIL shares rose 2.19% to Rs 1,483.35 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm crossed the Rs 20 lakh crore mark. It stood at Rs 20.03 lakh crore against the previous session's Rs 19.63 lakh crore.

RIL stock has gained 11.56% in a year and risen 31% in two years. The stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1115.55 on April 7, 2025 and reached a record high of Rs 1551 July 9 this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIL stock stands at 66.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In Q2 of the current fiscal, RIL reported a 9.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 18,165 crore in Q2 against Rs 16,563 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 9.94 per cent to Rs 2,58,898 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,35,481 crore in Q2 FY25.